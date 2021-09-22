Petrus Closes $10 Million Private Placement and Full Settlement of Second Lien Loan

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (" Petrus " or the " Company ") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced transactions (the “ Transactions ”) that will significantly reduce the Company's total debt and also extend the maturity date of the Company’s senior secured credit facility (the " First Lien Loan ").

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Pursuant to the Transactions, the Company’s subordinated secured term loan (the "Second Lien Loan"), in the principal amount of approximately $39.3 million, has been settled in full (the "Second Lien Settlement") in consideration for the issuance of $15.8 million of common shares of Petrus ("Common Shares") to the holders of the Second Lien Loan at an issue price of $0.55 per share. Additionally, the Company has completed a private placement financing of an aggregate of $10 million of Common Shares at an issue price of $0.55 per share (the "Equity Financing"). All proceeds from the Equity Financing have been applied to outstanding indebtedness under the First Lien Loan. The First Lien Loan is now Petrus’ sole credit facility and currently has approximately $63 million drawn.

Support of Major Investors

The Second Lien Settlement and Equity Financing have been made possible by further investment from Don Gray, Glen Gray and Stuart Gray (the Company’s “Major Investors”). Each of the Major Investors are siblings of one another and of Ken Gray, the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Petrus. For generations, the Gray family has been active in the Alberta energy industry through investment and involvement in various energy related companies. Since Petrus’ inception in 2011, the Grays have invested considerable resources in the Company and their willingness to acquire additional Common Shares through these Transactions reinforces their support of the Company and their confidence in the future of Alberta’s energy sector.

Transformative Transactions

As a result of the completion of the Transactions: