Global Water Resources to Acquire Las Quintas Serenas Water Company in Pima County, Arizona

The acquisition is expected to add approximately 2.5 square miles of service area and 1,100 active water service connections. The connections are primarily residential and are located in close proximity to the service area of Global Water’s recently acquired Francesca , Mirabell and Red Rock utilities. The Las Quintas Serenas acquisition is expected to close in October subject to customary conditions.

“The size and close proximity of Las Quintas Serenas to our other utilities helps make it an ideal addition to our portfolio,” stated Global Water Resources president and CEO, Ron Fleming. “We also see the opportunity to advance and improve upon Las Quintas Serenas’ long-standing service of providing safe, high-quality water to the community with our industry-leading approach to utility consolidation, automation, and water resource management.”

As part of its initiatives for Las Quintas Serenas, Global Water plans to upgrade the utility’s connections from manually read meters to smart meters. Smart meters enable remote monitoring, which supports greater operational efficiencies as well as real-time automated notifications when water usage is high or close to preset limits. Such alerts not only help conserve water, but also help customers save on their monthly water bill.

Las Quintas Serenas is expected to be Global Water’s largest acquisition since Red Rock Utilities in 2018. It would also represent Global Water’s sixth acquisition in Pima County following Rincon announced earlier this year, and the acquisitions of Tortolita, Lyn-Lee, Mirabell, and Francesca completed in the fourth quarter of last year.

Given the many benefits of consolidation for all stakeholders, along with the associated support of regulatory authorities, the company currently plans to make additional acquisitions in the growth areas surrounding Phoenix and Tucson. These areas also fall within the Arizona Sun Corridor, a megaregion that is expected to double in population by 2040.

“This acquisition continues the expansion of Global Water’s footprint in Pima County which we began last year,” noted Chris Krygier, the company’s chief strategy officer. “We believe there remain more acquisition opportunities in the highly-fragmented water utility industry in Arizona, and particularly smaller ‘tuck-in’ acquisitions. These would be synergistic to our growing portfolio of water utility companies and regional footprint, and present an opportunity to improve service to these communities using our unique approach to Total Water Management.”