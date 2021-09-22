checkAd

WEX and ChargePoint Announce Plans to Ease Integration of Electric Vehicles Into Corporate Fleets

WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, and ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network operating in North America and Europe, have announced plans to expand their existing relationship to provide seamless integration of EV charging for mixed fleets that include internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE). This expanded global partnership is expected to not only provide customers ready access to the largest public EV charging network for on-route charging needs, but also enable ‘depot’ and ‘at-home’ charging along with the means to facilitate employee reimbursement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005990/en/

“By expanding WEX’s relationship with ChargePoint, we expect to position both companies to serve our customers’ full range of needs over the long-term, as more businesses evolve their fleets in efforts to address climate change,” said Scott Phillips, president of global fleet at WEX. “As a leader in the commercial fleet industry for nearly four decades, our customers across the globe rely on us to provide financial controls, powerful reporting, data solutions, and secure payments that keep their drivers on the road and on the job, while managing costs. WEX believes that partnering with ChargePoint will enable WEX to fully support any mix of EV and ICE vehicles that our customers operate.”

WEX and ChargePoint intend to offer a robust end-to-end solution to help mixed fleets incorporate on-route, depot and at-home charging solutions including streamlined program enrollment, centralized reporting and billing, real-time data on energy use to support driver reimbursement for commercial electric charging and installation services. The companies expect to offer at-work and fleet depot charging solutions for customers looking to install on-site charging stations at workplace facilities and integrate them into their fleet operations as well as private site charging solutions.

“Our expanded partnership with WEX is a major step in helping fleets prepare for the future of electric mobility with convenient and cost-effective expense management and wide payment acceptance. Today, WEX and ChargePoint have an EV payment system in the market that enables WEX’s fleet customers to pay for electric charging sessions at thousands of locations on the ChargePoint network on demand,” said Rich Mohr, global vice president of fleet at ChargePoint. “The enhanced end-to-end e-mobility solutions from on-route, depot and at-home easily support drivers when they need a charge in North America and Europe.”

