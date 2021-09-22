checkAd

Optex Systems Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021   

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has authorized a $1.0 million stock repurchase program, effective immediately.

Karen Hawkins, CFO of Optex Systems Holdings Inc., commented, "We are pleased that our strong working capital position allows us to continue to return capital to our investors with the addition of another Stock Buyback Program. Our previous stock buyback program which commenced on June 8, 2020 was successfully completed in April 2021, whereas the company was able to repurchase 519,266 shares. We continue to believe that the stock buybacks are a prudent use of capital, increasing both stockholder value and market liquidity."

The shares authorized to be repurchased under the stock buyback program may be purchased from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or in negotiated transactions, depending upon market conditions and subject to Rule 10b-18 as promulgated by the SEC. Activity in the repurchase program will begin immediately and will be funded using the company's working capital. There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased by the company or the timeframe within which they may be purchased or if any shares will be repurchased. The company may discontinue repurchases under the plan if management determines additional repurchases are not warranted.

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

