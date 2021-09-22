checkAd

Masimo CEO Joe Kiani Appointed to President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that Founder, Chairman, and CEO Joe Kiani has been appointed by President Joe Biden to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). The President’s video announcement can be found here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005983/en/

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 1933, with the creation by President Franklin D. Roosevelt of a Science Advisory Board, each President has established an advisory committee of scientists, engineers, and health professionals. Created by Executive Order, President Biden’s PCAST will advise him on matters involving science, technology, education, and innovation policy. The Council also provides the President with scientific and technical information needed to inform public policy relating to the American economy, the American worker, national and homeland security, and more. In particular, President Biden has asked PCAST to consider such pressing topics as how the pandemic can inform public health needs and how scientific and technological breakthroughs can help address climate change. The 30 members of the Council, the most diverse in history, include distinguished individuals from sectors outside the Federal Government with diverse perspectives and expertise in science, technology, education, and innovation, including 20 elected members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, five MacArthur “Genius” Fellows, two former Cabinet secretaries, and two Nobel laureates. More details about PCAST can be found here.

Joe Kiani commented, “Thank you, President Biden, for this appointment. I am excited to work with this incredible PCAST group and others to explore ways that science and technology, and policies that can shape them, can improve healthcare, the environment, innovation, and equity in our country and the world.”

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and take noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications. Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns,3 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.4-7 Masimo SET is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,8 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2021-22 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.9 Masimo continues to refine SET and in 2018, announced that SpO2 accuracy on RD SET sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb), oxygen content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), Pleth Variability Index (PVi), RPVi (rainbow PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine Brain Function Monitoring, O3 Regional Oximetry, and ISA Capnography with NomoLine sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7 and Radius PPG, portable devices like Rad-67, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation platform, and include Iris Gateway, iSirona, Patient SafetyNet, Replica, Halo ION, UniView, UniView :60, and Masimo SafetyNet. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

