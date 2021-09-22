checkAd

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2021 as follows:

Date:               Monday, September 27, 2021
Time:   10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:   https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/osmt/2117150
     

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT), together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of products that target markets with underserved patient populations. In July 2020, the Company received regulatory approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration for RVL-1201, or UPNEEQ (oxymetazoline hydrocholoride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid, in adults. UPNEEQ was commercially launched September 2020 through RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary, to a limited number of eye care professionals with commercialization operations expanded in 2021 among ophthalmology, optometry and oculoplastic specialties.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com





