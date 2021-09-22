Universal Copper Completes Purchase Agreement with BA Copper Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(Frankfurt:3TA2) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of August 31, 2021, it has increased its land position …

In consideration for the purchase of the shares of BA Copper, the Company will issue an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares of Universal Copper (the "Payment Shares" ) to the shareholders of BA Copper, Vector Geological Solutions Inc. (Dan MacNeill), Alan Wainwright and Calderan Ventures Ltd. (James Romano).

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(Frankfurt:3TA2) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of August 31, 2021, it has increased its land position surrounding its Poplar Copper Project (the "Poplar" ), by completing the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of BA Copper Corporation ( "BA Copper" ).

The Purchase Agreement has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All the Common Shares to be issued in connection with the Purchase Agreement are subject to applicable securities legislation.

BA Copper holds 4,631 hectares contiguous to the southwest corner of the flagship Poplar Copper Project (the "Poplar"). These new claims increase the property size to over 61,600 hectares and now makes Poplar contiguous to the Surge Copper Corp.'s Berg copper deposit.

Clive Massey, Universal Copper's CEO and President commented, "The acquisition of these additional claims represents another step forward as the Company advances its business objectives. As we have previously announced, the Company has obtained all the permits required to commence a 2021 Phase 1 drill program for the Poplar copper deposit. The goal of this program is to expand the area of the known deposit to the west and at depth as it remains open. With copper prices continuing to increase, we look forward to some electrifying times."

About Poplar

The 61,600-hectare Poplar Project hosts a current undiluted indicated mineral resource of 152.3 million tonnes grading 0.32 per cent copper, 0.009 per cent molybdenum, 0.09 gram per tonne gold and 2.58 g/t silver and an undiluted inferred mineral resource of 139.3 million tonnes grading 0.29 per cent copper, 0.005 per cent molybdenum, 0.07 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver. The mineral resource estimate has a cut-off grade of 0.20% copper. Universal Copper cautions investors mineral resources, which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.