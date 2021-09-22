checkAd

Universal Copper Completes Purchase Agreement with BA Copper Corporation

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 23:15  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(Frankfurt:3TA2) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of August 31, 2021, it has increased its land position …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(Frankfurt:3TA2) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of August 31, 2021, it has increased its land position surrounding its Poplar Copper Project (the "Poplar"), by completing the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of BA Copper Corporation ("BA Copper").

In consideration for the purchase of the shares of BA Copper, the Company will issue an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares of Universal Copper (the "Payment Shares") to the shareholders of BA Copper, Vector Geological Solutions Inc. (Dan MacNeill), Alan Wainwright and Calderan Ventures Ltd. (James Romano).

The Purchase Agreement has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All the Common Shares to be issued in connection with the Purchase Agreement are subject to applicable securities legislation.

BA Copper holds 4,631 hectares contiguous to the southwest corner of the flagship Poplar Copper Project (the "Poplar"). These new claims increase the property size to over 61,600 hectares and now makes Poplar contiguous to the Surge Copper Corp.'s Berg copper deposit.

Clive Massey, Universal Copper's CEO and President commented, "The acquisition of these additional claims represents another step forward as the Company advances its business objectives. As we have previously announced, the Company has obtained all the permits required to commence a 2021 Phase 1 drill program for the Poplar copper deposit. The goal of this program is to expand the area of the known deposit to the west and at depth as it remains open. With copper prices continuing to increase, we look forward to some electrifying times."

About Poplar

The 61,600-hectare Poplar Project hosts a current undiluted indicated mineral resource of 152.3 million tonnes grading 0.32 per cent copper, 0.009 per cent molybdenum, 0.09 gram per tonne gold and 2.58 g/t silver and an undiluted inferred mineral resource of 139.3 million tonnes grading 0.29 per cent copper, 0.005 per cent molybdenum, 0.07 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver. The mineral resource estimate has a cut-off grade of 0.20% copper. Universal Copper cautions investors mineral resources, which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Seite 1 von 2
Universal Copper Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Universal Copper Completes Purchase Agreement with BA Copper Corporation VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(Frankfurt:3TA2) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of August 31, 2021, it has increased its land position …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 ...
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings plc Announces Exclusive Agreement with Canopy Growth ...
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
Golden Matrix Upgrades to OTCQX Market
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Timberline Identifies Major New IP Anomalies at the Windfall Target, Eureka Project, Nevada
Recruiter.com Expands Marketing Team, Appoints Angela Copeland as Vice President of Marketing
Klondike Gold Drills from Surface 0.84 g/t Au over 29.0 meters and Deepest Intersection to Date Of ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Universal Copper Mobilizes Drill Rig and Field Crew to Poplar Project
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21Universal Copper Announces Poplar Mineral Resource Estimate
Accesswire | Analysen
31.08.21Universal Copper Announces Purchase Agreement with BA Copper Corporation
Accesswire | Analysen
29.08.21goldinvest.de: "Highlights" - Die wichtigsten Meldungen in dieser Woche
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare