checkAd

Fury Announces CAD$5,025,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 23:20  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") has arranged a private placement for approximately CAD$5.025 million dollars from the sale of 6.7 million units of the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") has arranged a private placement for approximately CAD$5.025 million dollars from the sale of 6.7 million units of the Company at a price of CAD$0.75 per Unit (the "Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Fury (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant").

Each Warrant can be exercised to purchase a Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of CAD$1.20 until the date that is three (3) years from the closing date. The expiry date of the Warrants can be accelerated to 30 days by notice from the Company should the Common Shares trade at a price equal to or greater than CAD$1.50 for 20 consecutive trading days.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund continued exploration at the Company's Eau Claire project in Quebec and for general working capital.

Completion of the Placement may be completed in multiple tranches and is subject to receipt of executed subscription agreements and funds and customary closing conditions including conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American.

The securities issued under the Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws. The Common Shares, the Warrants or the Warrant Shares will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and will not be offered or sold in the United States other than pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. Any securities sold to investors in the United States will be "restricted securities" and subject to restrictions on resale under the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited
Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused gold exploration company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing exploration and developing mining assets, Fury intends to grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, visit www.furygoldmines.com .

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:
Salisha Ilyas
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (437) 500-2529
Email: info@furygoldmines.com
Website: www.furygoldmines.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which relate to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release reflect management's current estimates, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and so have inherent uncertainty and risk. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this release includes information relating to completion of the Placement.

Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Base Shelf Prospectus and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

SOURCE: Fury Gold Mines



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665209/Fury-Announces-CAD5025000-Non-Broker ...

Fury Gold Mines Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fury Announces CAD$5,025,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") has arranged a private placement for approximately CAD$5.025 million dollars from the sale of 6.7 million units of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 ...
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings plc Announces Exclusive Agreement with Canopy Growth ...
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
Golden Matrix Upgrades to OTCQX Market
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Recruiter.com Expands Marketing Team, Appoints Angela Copeland as Vice President of Marketing
Timberline Identifies Major New IP Anomalies at the Windfall Target, Eureka Project, Nevada
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Fury to Buy-Out Homestake Ridge Royalty
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Fury Provides Corporate and Exploration Update
Accesswire | Analysen