checkAd

Timbercreek Financial Declares September 2021 Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 23:30  |  26   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the “Board”) has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0575 per common share (“Common Share”) of the Company to be paid on October 15, 2021 to holders of Common Shares of record on September 30, 2021.

The Company also offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “Plan”), which is eligible to holders of Common Shares and provides a convenient means to purchase additional Common Shares by reinvesting cash dividends at a potential discount and without having to pay commissions, service charges or brokerage fees.

Pursuant to the Plan and at the discretion of Timbercreek Capital Inc., the Manager, Common Shares will be acquired in the open market at prevailing prices or issued from treasury at 98 percent of the average market price (the “Average Market Price”) for the five trading day period ending on the third business day immediately prior to the dividend payment date (the “Trading Period”).

Common Shares acquired under the Plan will be automatically enrolled in the Plan. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, financial institution or other nominee must enroll for distribution reinvestment through their nominee holder.

The full text of the Plan can be obtained on the Company’s website at https://www.timbercreekfinancial.com/investor-relations/dividend-reinv ...

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

CONTACT:
Timbercreek Financial
Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
btamblyn@timbercreek.com
www.timbercreekfinancial.com.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Timbercreek Financial Declares September 2021 Dividend TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the “Board”) has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0575 per common share (“Common Share”) of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces US$100 Million Green Bond Offering
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Private Placement
Net Asset Value(s)
Four teams make the cut for finals of Pinduoduo’s Smart Agriculture Competition
Nabis Holdings Announces Intention to Commence Application Against Caravel CAD Fund Ltd Regarding ...
Isoray Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Financial Results Conference Call to ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...