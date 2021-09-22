checkAd

Blueberries Announces Webcast Instructions for its Annual General and Meeting (“AGM”)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 23:49  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the “Company” or "Blueberries"), a Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce webcast link for the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Blueberries Medical Corp. (the “AGM” or “Meeting”).

The AGM will be held on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

Due to the fact that in Ontario a proof of vaccination is required to any shareholders that may want to come to the AGM in person, the company decided to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19 and Provincial and Federal guidance regarding public gatherings, shareholders and proxyholders are invited only to attend the online Meeting following the below instructions. The COVID-19 virus is causing unprecedented social and economic disruption and the company wants to ensure that no one is unnecessarily exposed to any risks. Furthermore, so that the Company can mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of shareholders, employees, and the community, there will be strict limitations on the number of persons permitted entry to the Meeting..

In order to streamline the meeting process, the Company urges all shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting in accordance with the instructions set out in the proxy, and to listen to the Meeting through the live conference Teams meeting and web presentation details provided below:

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, at 1:00 pm (Toronto time)
Teams Meeting Instructions:   

Microsoft Teams Link to join the meeting

Or

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OGVhZmUzZDgtNTM ...

Comprehensive information with respect to how registered and beneficial shareholders may vote in advance of the meeting is available in Blueberries’ Management Information Circular, also filed on SEDAR.

Participants should connect in approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Shareholders who connect into the Meeting through the Teams Virtual meeting details above will not be able to vote on the matters put forth at the Meeting.

The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the meeting is 1:00 pm, Eastern Time on Monday, September 27th, 2021.

The streaming virtual Teams connection will allow shareholders to listen to the proceedings and ask questions verbally through the virtual session.

