Sproutly Completes Shares for Debt Settlement

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”) announces that, further to its news release dated September 16, 2021, it has settled outstanding current debt (the “Debt Settlement”) of the Company and the Company’s subsidiary, Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc., in the aggregate amount of $145,448.44 (the “Debt”), pursuant to the terms of debt settlement agreements with two arm’s length creditors (the “Creditors”). In settlement of the Debt, the Company has issued an aggregate of 2,908,968 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Settlement Shares”) at a price of $0.05 per Settlement Share.

The Debt has been extinguished following the issuance of the Settlement Shares.