SomaLogic Announces Upcoming Conference Participation and Analyst Meeting

NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today is announcing upcoming conference participation in addition to its analyst meeting.

Event Details:

SomaLogic Analyst Meeting
Format: Virtual event for the sell-side community
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
Time: 11:00am ET

Bank of America Life Sciences & Medical Technology Innovation Forum
Format: Panel Discussion
Panel Title: Proteomics: The Next Generation
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
Time: 11:00am ET
Note: The panel will stream live on the Bank of America conference website

The Analyst Meeting held on September 28, 2021 will be in lieu of the combined Analyst and Investor Meeting previously announced. While this meeting will be accessible to sell-side analyst community only, an investor event will be held at a later date and will feature webcast presentations from company leaders outlining SomaLogic’s technology, the addressable market opportunity, and drivers of success as SomaLogic continues its scientific and commercial progress. Details for this event will be announced by the company during its Q3 earnings report in November.

About SomaLogic
SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal tests are developed and their performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. SomaLogic is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory. 

The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes. SomaLogic’s proprietary SomaScan Platform was designed to be a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research and biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. The Company has run more than 450,000 samples to date.

SomaLogic Contact        
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
ecostales@somalogic.com

Investor Contact
Marissa Bych or Lynn Lewis
Gilmartin Group LLC
investors@somalogic.com         





