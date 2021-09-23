CoreCivic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Tack-On Offering of $225 Million 8.25% Senior Notes Due 2026

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it successfully upsized and priced its offering of an additional $225,000,000 aggregate principal amount of CoreCivic’s 8.25% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Additional Notes”). The aggregate principal amount of the Additional Notes to be issued in the offering was increased to $225 million from the previously announced $100 million. The Additional Notes were priced at 102.25% of their aggregate principal amount, plus accrued interest from April 14, 2021, the issue date for CoreCivic’s previously issued $450 million aggregate principal amount of 8.25% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Existing Notes”). The Additional Notes will have an effective yield to maturity of 7.65% and will constitute a single class of securities with the Existing Notes.

The Additional Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of CoreCivic and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by all of CoreCivic’s subsidiaries that guarantee its senior secured credit facilities, the Existing Notes and its other indebtedness. The aggregate net proceeds from the sale of the Additional Notes are expected to be approximately $225.5 million, after deducting the underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. CoreCivic intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Additional Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include purchasing CoreCivic’s existing $174.0 million principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2023 and CoreCivic’s existing $250.0 million principal amount of 4.75% senior notes due 2027 in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and/or repayment of amounts outstanding under CoreCivic’s revolving credit facility, Term Loan A or Term Loan B. To the extent CoreCivic repays amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility, such amounts may be reborrowed. There can be no assurance that the offering of the Additional Notes will be consummated.

Imperial Capital is acting as left lead underwriter, StoneX Financial Inc. is acting as joint lead arranger, and Wedbush Securities Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The Additional Notes are being offered pursuant to CoreCivic’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR, which became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available at www.sec.gov. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained at Imperial Capital, LLC, 10100 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite 2400, Los Angeles, CA 90067, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (310) 246-3700.