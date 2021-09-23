checkAd

Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice in The New England Journal of Medicine

Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice in The New England Journal of Medicine

Tebentafusp demonstrated prolonged overall survival (OS) compared to investigator’s choice therapy in previously untreated, metastatic uveal melanoma patients

Tebentafusp is first T cell receptor (TCR) therapeutic to demonstrate a survival benefit

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 22 September 2021) Immunocore Holdings Plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease, today announces that data from a phase 3 randomized trial comparing tebentafusp (IMCgp100) with investigator’s choice in first-line metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) has been published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

The paper concluded that tebentafusp is the first systemic treatment to show a survival benefit in mUM and should become a new treatment option for this poor prognosis disease.
        
“The publication of these phase 3 data in a leading peer-reviewed scientific publication like NEJM demonstrates the significance of Immunocore’s work in the field of TCR therapy,” said Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer of Immunocore. “This further validates the potential of tebentafusp to provide a much needed treatment option for patients with metastatic uveal melanoma, making a meaningful difference to patients’ lives. In addition, we believe these data show the broader potential of Immunocore’s TCR technology for the treatment of other solid tumors.”

Results from the randomized, open-label, phase 3 trial of tebentafusp vs. investigator’s choice in previously untreated HLA-A*02:01-positive patients with mUM demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) as a first-line treatment in mUM. The OS Hazard Ratio (HR) in the intent-to-treat population favored tebentafusp, HR=0.51 (95% CI: 0.37, 0.71); p< 0.0001, over investigator’s choice (82% pembrolizumab; 12% ipilimumab; 6% dacarbazine). Treatment-related adverse events were manageable and consistent with the proposed mechanism.

