O2Gold Completes Shares for Debt Settlement

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce that it has completed its shares for debt settlement with Geominas Serviminas JV that was previously announced on September 3, 2021 (the “Shares for Debt Settlement”).



Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement, the Company has issued 800,323 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.22 per share in satisfaction of outstanding debt of approximately $176,000. The common shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on January 22, 2022.