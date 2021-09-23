checkAd

Inotiv, Inc. Prices Upsized $125 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 00:34  |  12   |   |   

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, today announced the pricing of its offering of $125,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $110,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, on a senior, unsecured basis, by BAS Evansville, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Inotiv (the “guarantor”). The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Inotiv also granted the initial purchaser of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $15,000,000 principal amount of notes.

Inotiv estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $120.5 million (or approximately $135.1 million if the initial purchaser fully exercises its option to purchase additional notes), after deducting the initial purchaser’s discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. Inotiv intends to use the net proceeds, together with borrowings under a new senior secured term loan facility, to fund the cash purchase price of Inotiv’s previously announced acquisition of Envigo RMS Holding Corp. (the “Envigo acquisition”), if it is consummated, and to pay related fees and expenses.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Inotiv and will accrue interest at a rate of 3.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2022. The notes will mature on October 15, 2027, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before April 15, 2027, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after April 15, 2027, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Inotiv will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, its common shares or a combination of cash and its common shares, at Inotiv’s election. However, until Inotiv has increased the number of its authorized common shares and reserved a sufficient number of common shares solely for issuance upon conversion of the notes and Inotiv obtains the shareholder approval required by certain listing standards of The NASDAQ Capital Market, if at all, Inotiv will settle all conversions entirely in cash. The initial conversion rate is 21.7162 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $46.05 per common share. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 35% over the last reported sale price of $34.11 per common share on September 22, 2021. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inotiv, Inc. Prices Upsized $125 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces US$100 Million Green Bond Offering
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Private Placement
Net Asset Value(s)
Four teams make the cut for finals of Pinduoduo’s Smart Agriculture Competition
Nabis Holdings Announces Intention to Commence Application Against Caravel CAD Fund Ltd Regarding ...
Isoray Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Financial Results Conference Call to ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...