Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.

AMHC’’s shareholders approved the Business Combination proposal with 74.9% votes in favor of the approximately 9,872,643 AMHC votes cast at the meeting. AMHC plans to file the results of the meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: AMHC) (“AMHC”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (“Jasper”), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell, and all other proposals presented at AMHC’’s special shareholder’s meeting held on September 22, 2021.

Holders of 9,262,099 shares of AMHC Class A common stock have elected to redeem their shares in connection with the Business Combination. As a result of such redemptions, Jasper has agreed to waive the requirement that the amount of cash available in AMHC’s trust account following the Business Combination be, in the aggregate, at least $130.0 million.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing conditions, the Business Combination is expected to close on or about September 24, 2021. Following the closing, the combined company will operate as “Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.” and, on or about September 27, 2021, its shares of voting common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell. The company is advancing two potentially groundbreaking programs. JSP191, an anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development as a conditioning agent that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients undergoing a hematopoietic cell transplantation. It is designed to enable safer and more effective curative allogeneic and autologous hematopoietic cell transplants and gene therapies. In parallel, Jasper Therapeutics is advancing its preclinical engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform, which is designed to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. Both innovative programs have the potential to transform the field and expand hematopoietic stem cell therapy cures to a greater number of patients with life-threatening cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases than is possible today. For more information, please visit us at jaspertherapeutics.com.