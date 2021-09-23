checkAd

AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 00:52  |  72   |   |   

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions at launch. The Region will be owned and operated by a local AWS entity in New Zealand. Globally, AWS has announced plans for 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the new AWS Region in New Zealand. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations to run their applications and serve end users from data centers located in New Zealand, ensuring that customers who want to keep their data in New Zealand are able to do so. AWS also released an economic impact study (EIS) that estimates it will create 1,000 new jobs through investment of NZ$7.5 billion (US$5.3 billion) in the new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region with an estimated economic impact on New Zealand’s GDP of NZ$10.8 billion (US$7.7 billion) over the next 15 years. For more information, visit aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure.

“AWS supports thousands of organizations across New Zealand in their drive to innovate, succeed, and grow globally. AWS Cloud technology is providing new ways for government to further engage with citizens, for enterprises to innovate for their next phase of growth, and for entrepreneurs to build businesses and compete on a global scale,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services, AWS. “Our investments reflect AWS’s deep and long-term commitment to New Zealand. We are excited to build new world-class infrastructure locally, train New Zealanders with in-demand digital skills, and continue to help local organizations deliver applications that accelerate digital transformation and fuel economic growth.”

AWS Regions are comprised of Availability Zones, which place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations with enough distance to help support customers’ business continuity, yet near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security, and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks. AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to achieve even greater fault tolerance. The AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will enable local customers with data residency preferences to securely store data in Aotearoa, while providing even lower latency across the country.

Seite 1 von 8


Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s FDA (ANVISA) to Commence a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Expand Collaboration with U.S. to Provide 500 Million Additional COVID-19 ...
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
Accenture Helps Vivienne Westwood Develop and Launch Products Faster With New Retail PLM Platform ...
Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces New Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders and ...
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Technip Energies Partners With NPCC to Advance Energy Transition
Mastercard Launches Strive: a Global Small Business Initiative to Accelerate Economic Recovery
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21Eiza González Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21The Climate Pledge gibt 86 neue Unterzeichner bekannt, darunter Procter & Gamble, HP und Salesforce, die damit ihr Engagement signalisieren, bis 2040 oder früher Netto-Null-Kohlenstoff zu erreichen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Bitkom rechnet mit leichtem Rückgang bei Unterhaltungselektronik
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Amazon Introduces Kindle Paperwhite Kids, Providing Distraction-Free Reading Time for Kids to Explore Thousands of New and Classic Titles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Amazon Unveils the Next Generation Kindle Paperwhite and New Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Amazon and Lendistry Launch Amazon Community Lending Pilot Program to Fuel Growth for Small and Medium-sized Businesses
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Amazon Opens First Fulfillment Center in North Dakota
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 20.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21The Climate Pledge Announces 86 New Signatories, Including Procter & Gamble, HP, and Salesforce, Signaling Their Commitment to Achieving Net-Zero Carbon by 2040 or Sooner
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Aldi testet Geschäft ohne Kasse in London
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten