Nexus REIT Announces Q3 2021 Results Date and September 2021 Distribution

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the opening of the TSX on Monday November 15, 2021.

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on Monday November 15, 2021 to review the financial results and operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until December 15, 2021. To access the recording, please dial 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 7785.

September 2021 Distribution

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable October 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

The REIT’s distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) entitles eligible unitholders to elect to receive all, or a portion of the cash distributions of the REIT reinvested in units of the REIT. Eligible unitholders who so elect will receive a bonus distribution of units equal to 4% of each distribution that was reinvested by them under the DRIP.

About Nexus REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and potentially including the United States, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 90 properties comprising approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 43,795,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 16,400,000 Units.

For further information please contact:

Kelly Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or
Rob Chiasson, CFO at (416) 613-1262. 





