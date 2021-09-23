checkAd

Sovos Brands Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,334,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SOVO.” The initial public offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,500,100 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Barclays, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen, Piper Sandler, Stifel and William Blair will also act as book-running managers and Telsey Advisory Group, Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets will act as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov or from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the securities being sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the SEC on September 22, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sovos Brands, Inc.
Sovos Brands, headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is the fastest growing food company of scale in the United States. As a high growth, purposefully-built food platform and growth accelerator with a portfolio of “one-of-a-kind” brands, all four of the brands – Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s, noosa and Birch Benders – are built with authenticity and high-quality ingredients at their core. Its portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. In Latin, sovos translates to “one of a kind” and Sovos Brands leads with a one-of-a-kind approach when it comes to its brands, business and people, offering food experiences that are genuine, delicious and unforgettable.

