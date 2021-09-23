CVB Financial Corp. Announces 128th Consecutive Cash Dividend

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the “Company”) announced an eighteen cent ($0.18) per share cash dividend with respect to the third quarter of 2021. The dividend was approved at the Company’s regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on September 22, 2021. The dividend will be payable on or about October 21, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 6, 2021.

“The Company’s strong levels of capital and liquidity, combined with its history of 177 consecutive quarters of profitability, has allowed us to pay cash dividends to our shareholders for 128 consecutive quarters,” said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer.