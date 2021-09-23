Solera National Bancorp Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SLRK) held its annual shareholder meeting on September 16, 2021. At the meeting, the shareholders elected the seven directors standing for …

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SLRK) held its annual shareholder meeting on September 16, 2021. At the meeting, the shareholders elected the seven directors standing for election and ratified the selection of Eide Bailly, as Solera National Bancorp, Inc.'s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year. Holders of 3,128,723 shares of common stock of the Company were present, in person or by proxy, accounting for 72.8% of the 4,299,953 shares entitled to vote.

The following is a summary of the voting results for each matter presented to our shareholders: