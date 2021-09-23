checkAd

Solera National Bancorp Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021   

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SLRK) held its annual shareholder meeting on September 16, 2021. At the meeting, the shareholders elected the seven directors standing for …

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SLRK) held its annual shareholder meeting on September 16, 2021. At the meeting, the shareholders elected the seven directors standing for election and ratified the selection of Eide Bailly, as Solera National Bancorp, Inc.'s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year. Holders of 3,128,723 shares of common stock of the Company were present, in person or by proxy, accounting for 72.8% of the 4,299,953 shares entitled to vote.

The following is a summary of the voting results for each matter presented to our shareholders:

1. The election of seven directors to the Board of Directors of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. for terms expiring at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and/or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The shares were voted for each as follows:

 

FOR

WITHHELD

BROKER NON-VOTES

TOTAL

Drew M. Quagliano

2,775,846

333,735

19,142

3,128,723

Michael D. Quagliano

2,540,791

568,790

19,142

3,128,723

Kreighton Reed

2,808,296

301,285

19,142

3,128,723

Aaron Vosmek

3,019,797

89,784

Wertpapier


