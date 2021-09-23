checkAd

DZS and Optimus Bring World-Class Fiber Broadband Solutions to Thailand’s Growing Communications Market

Renowned regional distributor introduces new fiber-based multi-gigabit speed options to hotels, manufacturers, campuses, and office/residential buildings in Thailand

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions, today announced that Optimus, a leading importer and distributor of network equipment and security solutions serving Thailand, has become the newest member of the DZS channel partner program. Optimus clients will now have the option to deploy leading-edge DZS Chronos transport solutions, as well as DZS Velocity and DZS Helix broadband connectivity solutions, including DZS FiberLAN enterprise solutions and XCelerate by DZS multi-gigabit broadband systems that will future-proof enterprise and service provider network infrastructures with world-class connectivity speeds while unlocking significant cost, performance, security and customer experience benefits.

“We are pleased to have Optimus represent DZS in Thailand, as they have spent the past twenty years building a credible brand and providing broadband access, security and collaboration solutions for the country’s leading hotels and office/residential MDUs,” said Bill Ko, Executive Vice President of Sales, Asia, DZS. “From expanding our APAC team to establishing partnerships with companies like Optimus, DZS is committed to investing in the highly strategic APAC region as it leads the world in hyper-connectivity. Optimus enjoys a superb reputation for ensuring customer rollouts are designed and implemented to the highest standards while offering consulting services with local language and culture fluency, and our fiber solutions will enable them to help their customers leapfrog from copper to next-generation infrastructures that support multi-gigabit services.”

Founded in 2000, Optimus is a leading importer in Thailand of network equipment and security innovations from around the world and a trusted solution designer for public and private companies in the hospitality, telecommunications, government, enterprise, manufacturing, education and retail industries. As a new elite DZS Channel partner, Optimus is expanding its portfolio of solutions to include DZS fiber access systems like DZS Velocity, which leverages multiple generations of PON and point-to-point Ethernet technologies including 10 gig services, as well as with DZS FiberLAN, a more cost effective, faster, more reliable, more compact, more discrete, more adaptable, longer-lasting, greener and more secure option than legacy copper infrastructures. As a result, Optimus will be able to offer new, enhanced broadband and connectivity services to their clients that exceed current demand, as well as future-proof their clients’ networks.

