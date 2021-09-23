checkAd

PROTAGONIST ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Protagonist on Behalf of Protagonist Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 03:11  |  10   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (“Protagonist” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTGX) on behalf of Protagonist stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Protagonist has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based investigational new chemical entities in different stages of development, all derived from its proprietary technology platform. Protagonist’s pipeline includes rusfertide (PTG-300).

On September 17, 2021, Protagonist issued a press release “announc[ing] the receipt of a verbal communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that Protagonist's clinical studies for rusfertide, an investigational product candidate currently in development, have been placed on a clinical hold.” The press release further stated that “[t]he clinical hold follows Protagonist’s notification to the FDA of a recent non-clinical finding in a 26-week rasH2 transgenic mouse model study. The rasH2 model is designed to detect signals related to tumorigenicity, and benign and malignant subcutaneous skin tumors were observed in this study.”

Following this news, Protagonist’s stock price fell $28.60 per share, or 62%, to close at $17.53 per share on September 17, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Protagonist shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Protagonist Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PROTAGONIST ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Protagonist on Behalf of Protagonist Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (“Protagonist” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTGX) on behalf of Protagonist stockholders. Our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s FDA (ANVISA) to Commence a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Expand Collaboration with U.S. to Provide 500 Million Additional COVID-19 ...
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
Accenture Helps Vivienne Westwood Develop and Launch Products Faster With New Retail PLM Platform ...
Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces New Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders and ...
Technip Energies Partners With NPCC to Advance Energy Transition
Mastercard Launches Strive: a Global Small Business Initiative to Accelerate Economic Recovery
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
Ocular Therapeutix Appoints Merilee Raines to Its Board of Directors
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger