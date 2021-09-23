Hyatt Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H), a leading global hospitality company, announced today the pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $74.50 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares from the Company at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated expenses of the offering, will be approximately $500,140,000, or $575,236,000 if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full. The shares are expected to be delivered on or about September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for its pending acquisition of Apple Leisure Group (the “Apple Leisure Group Acquisition”). Hyatt previously announced that it intends to fund more than 80% of the $2.7 billion purchase price for the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition with a combination of $1.0 billion of cash on hand and new debt financing, and the remainder with equity financing. If the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition is not consummated, the Company intends to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of indebtedness, or payment of fees and expenses related to the offering. The offering is not contingent on the consummation of the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition, and the consummation of the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition is not contingent on the consummation of the offering.