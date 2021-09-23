checkAd

Chill Brands Adds International Marketing and CPG Veterans to Team

Company secures services of Ransom Company and Rhino Marketing

Highlights

-Thomas Hensey and Tim Ransom joined Chill Brands Group as strategic advisors August 2021

-The duo has participated in the launch of more than 1000 successful international brands

-Success portfolio includes NFL, Redbull, Coppertone, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farms an hundreds of Fortune 500 brand extensions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chill Brands Group announced a service agreement with Rhino Marketing that includes support for product development, marketing services and strategic communication.

Rhino Marketing's Thomas Hensley has over 30 years of international brand experience across Red Bull, Budweiser, Nissan, British American Tobacco and the National Football League. He is joined by Tim Ransom who is supporting Chill Brands Group using a track record of success that includes successful product design, launches and repositioning with brands that include Fruit of the Loom, Florida's Natural, Coppertone, Coca-Cola, Stax Recording, Hush Collection, Sarana Beer and a litany of other national and international brands. 

"Chill has a robust and popular range of tobacco alternative products that we believe will make the Company a truly global brand," said Chill Brands Co-CEO Trevor Taylor. Building a global brand requires world-class talent and experience and we are pleased to welcome the expertise of Hensley and Ransom to Team Chill."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632467/Chill_Brands_Group_Logo.jpg




