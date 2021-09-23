AI/ML Innovations Completes Transaction to Acquire Significant Interest in Digital Mental Health Provider, Tech2Heal

Historical track record/proof of business model - the founders of Tech2Heal utilized an earlier version of their digital wellness platform model to generate historical revenues totalling US$4.2 million, providing services to leading health insurers …

Historical track record/proof of business model - the founders of Tech2Heal utilized an earlier version of their digital wellness platform model to generate historical revenues totalling US$4.2 million, providing services to leading health insurers such as Malakoff Humanis, Groupe Mutuel, Mapa, Apicil and others.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that it entered into a definitive agreement with the Paris, France based company, Tech2Heal SAS (DBA Tech2Health), regarding the acquisition of an equity interest in Tech2Heal and certain exclusive territorial commercial rights to its products, by AIML (the "Transaction").

Tech2Health is a digital healthcare innovator with a portfolio of mental wellness and health-tech products and services designed to improve an individual's mental well-being by utilizing a unique blend of proprietary digital assets, remote live counselling, and a physical wellness center. Tech2Health has developed a clinically supported and evidence-based methodology consisting of psychotherapies and non-medicinal interventions that apply body and mind healing techniques, delivered via a secure digital platform.