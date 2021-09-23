Swiss Prime Site: another milestone on the way to a comprehensive real estate investment platform

Swiss Prime Site Solutions receives FINMA licence as a fund management company pursuant to FinIA

Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG, a group company of Swiss Prime Site, has received legally binding authorisation from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to manage collective investment schemes under Swiss law and offer self-managed funds. This will enable the well-established real estate asset manager to significantly expand its range of services and is expected to accelerate the strong growth rate achieved in recent years. «Obtaining the FINMA fund management licence was one of our strategic goals for the current financial year. This opens the door to offering real estate investment opportunities that meet investors' needs», says René Zahnd, CEO Swiss Prime Site. Anastasius Tschopp, CEO Swiss Prime Site Solutions, adds: «We are pleased to have overcome this necessary regulatory hurdle. The entire team has been hard working on a first product to make sure we can enter the market for real estate investment funds by the end of the year. This product will shortly be presented to qualified investors.» Swiss Prime Site Solutions was able to recruit three proven and experienced specialists for the new services: Maximilian Hoffmann, Fabian Linke and Samuel Bergstein.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3