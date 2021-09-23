checkAd

EQS-Adhoc HSO Fund - Large leases in Pratteln; further capital increase planned

Zurich, September 23, 2021 - The Fund management company Helvetica Property Investors AG has concluded several long-term leases for the Rüti Center in Pratteln and is planning a capital increase for the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund.

The HSO Fund concluded various leases with anchor tenants for retail space of over 6,500 m2 in Pratteln. In the process, existing leases were extended early and new leases were signed, increasing the occupancy rate of these properties to 97.0% as of October 1, 2021 (06.30.2021: 92.5%). The occupancy rate of the overall fund level improved to 98.0% as of October 1, 2021 (06.30.2021: 96.0%).

Capital increase to continue growth strategy
As part of the HSO Fund's growth strategy, the Fund management company plans to carry out a further capital increase with subscription rights to investors admitted under the fund contract at the beginning of October. The issue proceeds are intended for the purchase of strategy-conform, partly exclusive properties which are currently in the pipeline.

The exact terms of the planned capital increase such as volume, issue price and subscription ratio will be announced before the start of the subscription period. The HSO Fund is aimed at qualified investors and is traded over-the-counter by Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd.

Media contact

Mirjam Nägeli
Media Relations
T +41 43 444 77 92
mn@Helvetica.com 

Salman Baday
Head Sales Schweiz
+41 43 544 70 95
sb@Helvetica.com

About Helvetica

