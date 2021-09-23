Hyloris Appoints Jean-Luc Vandebroek as Chief Financial Officer
- Brings >25 years of executive financial leadership
Liège, Belgium – 23 September 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma
company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces that Jean-Luc Vandebroek will be joining the Company as its Chief Financial Officer. In
addition to his new role at Hyloris, Jean-Luc will remain Non-Executive Director of the Board of Bone Therapeutics during a transition period to lead a managed succession. Jean-Luc will report to
Hyloris’ CEO, and previously acting interim CFO, Stijn Van Rompay.
Jean-Luc Vandebroek is a seasoned executive who most recently served as CFO of Bone Therapeutics, a publicly traded biotech company based in Gosselies, Belgium. Prior to that, he was CFO and CIO at Alcopa and Fluxys, and before that, he held various senior financial positions at Delhaize Group. Jean-Luc is an experienced Executive Board member and has a track record of developing and implementing financing strategies and transactions and has a large, global network of investors and financial institutions. Jean-Luc holds a Master in Business Administration from the Louvain Management School.
Jean-Luc Vandebroek, Chief Financial Officer of Hyloris, commented: “I am very excited to join this unique and fast-growing company and look forward to working with the team and start interacting with investors and analysts over the next coming weeks. I am committed to leveraging my expertise to support the company to realise its ambition of becoming a global leader in patented, reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines.”
Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris, added: “On behalf of our staff and our Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Jean-Luc as our Chief Financial Officer. His demonstrated track record of biotech financing and executive leadership will be incremental as we further expand our shareholders’ base internationally and prepare for the next growth phase of our Company. We remain on track to deliver on our promise to enlarge our R&D portfolio with 4 new product candidates this year and look forward to updating the market on our progression over the coming period.”
