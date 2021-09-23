checkAd

Hyloris Appoints Jean-Luc Vandebroek as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 07:00  |  32   |   |   

  • Brings >25 years of executive financial leadership

Liège, Belgium – 23 September 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces that Jean-Luc Vandebroek will be joining the Company as its Chief Financial Officer. In addition to his new role at Hyloris, Jean-Luc will remain Non-Executive Director of the Board of Bone Therapeutics during a transition period to lead a managed succession. Jean-Luc will report to Hyloris’ CEO, and previously acting interim CFO, Stijn Van Rompay.

Jean-Luc Vandebroek is a seasoned executive who most recently served as CFO of Bone Therapeutics, a publicly traded biotech company based in Gosselies, Belgium. Prior to that, he was CFO and CIO at Alcopa and Fluxys, and before that, he held various senior financial positions at Delhaize Group. Jean-Luc is an experienced Executive Board member and has a track record of developing and implementing financing strategies and transactions and has a large, global network of investors and financial institutions. Jean-Luc holds a Master in Business Administration from the Louvain Management School.

Jean-Luc Vandebroek, Chief Financial Officer of Hyloris, commented: I am very excited to join this unique and fast-growing company and look forward to working with the team and start interacting with investors and analysts over the next coming weeks. I am committed to leveraging my expertise to support the company to realise its ambition of becoming a global leader in patented, reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines.

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris, added: On behalf of our staff and our Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Jean-Luc as our Chief Financial Officer. His demonstrated track record of biotech financing and executive leadership will be incremental as we further expand our shareholders’ base internationally and prepare for the next growth phase of our Company. We remain on track to deliver on our promise to enlarge our R&D portfolio with 4 new product candidates this year and look forward to updating the market on our progression over the coming period.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyloris Appoints Jean-Luc Vandebroek as Chief Financial Officer Brings >25 years of executive financial leadership Liège, Belgium – 23 September 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Net Asset Value(s)
Four teams make the cut for finals of Pinduoduo’s Smart Agriculture Competition
Correction: Form 8.3 - National Express Group PLC
Comment on news
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - John Laing Group plc
Enovix Achieves Major Milestones: U.S.-Based Factory Produces First Battery Cells Off Its Automated Manufacturing Line and Ships ...
iMedia Signs Agreement to Acquire 123tv, the Leading Auction-Driven TV Retailer in Germany
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...