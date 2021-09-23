Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of September 1, 2021

Marseille, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the article L. 233-8 II of the French “Code de Commerce” and the article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or “ AMF ”) General Regulation, Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“ Innate ” or the “ Company ”) releases its total number of shares outstanding as well as its voting rights as at September 1, 2021:

Total number of shares outstanding: 79,294,402 ordinary shares 6,784 Preferred Shares 2016



7,581 Preferred Shares 2017 Total number of theoretical voting rights (1):



Total number of exercisable voting rights (2): 80,087,342



80,068,767

(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or “gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended. The total number of theoretical voting rights includes voting rights attached to AGAP 2016 (2016 Preferred Shares), i.e. 130 voting rights for the AGAP 2016-1 and 111 voting rights for the AGAP 2016-2.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or “net” voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares held in treasury by the Company, with suspended voting rights. It is released so as to ensure that the market is adequately informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on July 17, 2007.

