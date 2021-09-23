checkAd

Disclosure of received notification of BNP Paribas Asset Management SA

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 23 September 2021

Disclosure of received notification of BNP Paribas Asset Management SA 

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of BNP Paribas Asset Management SA.

Notification of BNP Paribas Asset Management SA

  • On 20 September 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of BNP Paribas Asset Management SA had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 15 September 2021 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  • The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.
  • On 15 September 2021, BNP Paribas Asset Management SA held a total of 2,138,218 voting rights. 797,160 voting rights are held by BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS, 1,316,702 voting rights are held by BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd, and 24,356 voting rights are held by BNP Paribas Asset Management Belgium SA.
  • Based on the denominator of 72,960,154 (total number of voting rights), BNP Paribas Asset Management SA held 2.93% of the total number of voting rights on 15 September 2021.
  • BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS, BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd., and BNP Paribas Asset Management Belgium SA are controlled by the parent company BNP Paribas Asset Management SA. This parent company is in its turn controlled by the parent company BNP Paribas SA, that benefits from the exemption to combine its participations with those of its affiliated investment companies in accordance with article 21 par. 2 of the Royal Decree of February 14, 2008, on disclosure of major holdings.
  • The notification of BNP Paribas Asset Management SA can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information
Karen Berg
Global Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99
karen.berg@fagron.com

Please open the link below for the press release:
Disclosure of received notification of BNP Paribas Asset Management SA





