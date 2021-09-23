checkAd

Press release Biocartis Group NV Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 07:00  |  30   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE: 23 September 2021, 07:00 CEST

Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line

Mechelen, Belgium, 23 September 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the restart of its high-throughput ‘ML2’ cartridge manufacturing line.

Following a fire that broke out at one of the Company’s warehouse facilities in Mechelen (Belgium) during the night of 30 July 2021, production at the ML2 line was temporarily suspended due to the need for structural repairs to the building and select supporting systems. Those repairs, as well as several subsequent control and quality related procedures, were completed earlier this week. This led to the successful restart of the ML2 line in the night of 21 September 2021.

Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, reacted: “I am very pleased to announce that as from today, commercial cartridge production on the ML2 line has resumed. Our teams have worked tremendously hard to get the ML2 line up and running again after the fire incident. We can be proud of this accomplishment which shows the strength and resilience of our teams.”

Earlier this month, on 2 September 2021 at the announcement of its H1 2021 results, Biocartis had confirmed its 40% cartridge volume growth target for 2021, however subject to the restart of the ML2 line and to the timely availability of reagent raw materials for Idylla cartridges in sufficient quantities. With the ML2 line now restarted, the Company is continuing efforts to secure the supply of certain assay-specific reagents, to be able to utilize the full capacity of the ML2 line and to minimize potential temporary unavailability of certain Idylla products.

--- END ---

More information:
Renate Degrave
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis
e-mail        rdegrave@biocartis.com
tel             +32 15 631 729
mobile         +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as for SARS-CoV-2/flu/RSV and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Press release Biocartis Group NV Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line PRESS RELEASE: 23 September 2021, 07:00 CEST Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line Mechelen, Belgium, 23 September 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Net Asset Value(s)
Four teams make the cut for finals of Pinduoduo’s Smart Agriculture Competition
Correction: Form 8.3 - National Express Group PLC
Comment on news
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - John Laing Group plc
Enovix Achieves Major Milestones: U.S.-Based Factory Produces First Battery Cells Off Its Automated Manufacturing Line and Ships ...
iMedia Signs Agreement to Acquire 123tv, the Leading Auction-Driven TV Retailer in Germany
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...