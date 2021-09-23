checkAd

Santhera and ReveraGen to Present Phase 2a/2b Efficacy and New Safety Data with Vamorolone at Forthcoming Conferences

Pratteln, Switzerland, and Rockville, MD, USA, September 23, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) and ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc (US: private) announce presentations of the positive topline results from the pivotal VISION-DMD study and new safety analyses from long-term treatment with vamorolone at the forthcoming World Muscle Society (WMS) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference and The American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting.

Recently, Santhera and ReveraGen announced statistically highly significant and clinically relevant data from the pivotal Phase 2b VISION-DMD study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) [1-3]. In the first 24-week phase of this trial, vamorolone demonstrated statistically significant and clinically relevant improvements versus placebo across five functional outcome measures and over a three-fold dose range from 2 to 6 mg/kg/day. The efficacy data confirm earlier results from a Phase 2a long-term extension trial, where vamorolone demonstrated similar efficacy to corticoid-treated DMD-patients after 30 months of treatment [4]. Based on clinical trial results, including long-term safety data up to 30 months, vamorolone at doses up to 6 mg/kg/day was generally well-tolerated. Vamorolone treatment has been shown to preserve height trajectory and had a significantly lower adverse impact on measures of bone health and behavior changes compared to prednisone [3-6]. This unique benefit risk profile over a wide dose range may represent a promising therapeutic approach for the chronic therapy of DMD patients, allowing for an individualized and optimized treatment regimen.

Efficacy data and recent safety analyses from studies with vamorolone will be presented as follows:

World Muscle Society (WMS) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference (September 20-24, 2021)

Vamorolone versus placebo and prednisone in Duchenne muscular dystrophy: Results from a 24-week double-blind randomized trial”
Late-breaking poster (LBP.11/EP 524, September 23, 16:30-18:30 BST)

Vamorolone versus corticosteroid real-world experience: Comparisons of 2-year treatment period with NorthStar UK Network and CINRG Duchenne natural history study
Late-breaking poster (LBP.08/EP 521, September 23, 16:30-18:30 BST)

“2.5-years of vamorolone treatment in Duchenne muscular dystrophy: Results of an open label long-term extension”
Oral presentation (O.3a, September 23, 14:00-15:00 BST) and poster presentation (EP.147, September 23, 16:30-18:30 BST)

The American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting (October 1-4, 2021)

