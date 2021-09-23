Spontaneously charging your electric car: Paying by card fits with the habits of electric car drivers

Dortmund, 23 September 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG views the German Bundesrat's decision of September 17, 2021, on the amended charging station ordinance as a consumer-friendly step. According to the new federal regulation, all new public charging points set up from July 1, 2023, onwards must offer a contactless payment process using conventional credit and debit cards. With the focus on card-based billing, another component of payment methods is now clearly regulated.

Going forward, Compleo will continue to be open to various technologies and further develop user-friendly solutions that serve consumers, operators and charging infrastructure providers alike. For Compleo, this also includes the authentication of the user and the vehicle in accordance with ISO standard 15118, which makes individual authorization for each charging process superfluous. The manufacturer of charging solutions for electric cars emphasizes that the ad-hoc payment system as well as roaming, charging card and app systems will continue to exist and be further developed together with ISO 15118: "With payment by debit or credit cards, a common and uncomplicated procedure is being additionally introduced," said Checrallah Kachouh, Co-CEO of Compleo Charging Solutions AG. "This corresponds to what the consumers want and to their typical payment habits. This means that electric car drivers will not be locked into one payment method when charging." Someone who is currently driving on the highway and needs to charge at short notice often faces the additional hurdle of having to download an app on the spur of the moment. Nor do the drivers always carry around various charging cards in their wallets. By contrast, with 118.3 million debit cards issued and 40.56 million credit cards in Germany alone, as cited by Statista GmbH for 2020, these means of payment are very widespread.