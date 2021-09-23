Swedbank Discount to SEB Is Unjustified, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Buy
- (PLX AI) – Swedbank's significant discount to SEB is unjustified, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Swedbank is a solid bank with a relatively low risk profile and solid cash generation, Handelsbanken said
- Price target SEK 198 implies 17% upside
- Outlook for Nordic banks is positive as ECB restrictions on dividends are lifted, Handelsbanken said
