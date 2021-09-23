checkAd

Betsson Chairman Resigns With Immediate Effect

Autor: PLX AI
23.09.2021, 07:32  |  13   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Betsson Chairman Patrick Svensk is resigning from the Board with immediate effect.The Board has appointed Johan Lundberg, currently a member of Betsson's Board, as the new ChairmanThe company's major shareholders have stated that they no …

