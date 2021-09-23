Betsson Chairman Resigns With Immediate Effect
- (PLX AI) – Betsson Chairman Patrick Svensk is resigning from the Board with immediate effect.
- The Board has appointed Johan Lundberg, currently a member of Betsson's Board, as the new Chairman
- The company's major shareholders have stated that they no longer have full confidence in Patrick Svensk as Chairman of the Board
