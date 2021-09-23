checkAd

Cofinimmo to Sell Part of Cofinimur I Portfolio for EUR 41 Million in Q4

(PLX AI) – Cofinimmo signed private agreements regarding the future disposal, in the course of Q4 2021 and under certain conditions, of part of its Cofinimur I property of distribution networks portfolio in France.The sale price amounts to EUR 41 …

  • (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo signed private agreements regarding the future disposal, in the course of Q4 2021 and under certain conditions, of part of its Cofinimur I property of distribution networks portfolio in France.
  • The sale price amounts to EUR 41 million
  • This amount is in line with the latest fair value (at 30.06.2021) determined by Cofinimmo's independent real estate valuers
  • A total of 74 assets, spread across the French territory, have been sold recently or will be sold in the coming weeks to 12 different buyers
  • This transaction is not part of the divestments estimate for 2021 published in July
