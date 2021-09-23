Cofinimmo to Sell Part of Cofinimur I Portfolio for EUR 41 Million in Q4 Autor: PLX AI | 23.09.2021, 07:34 | 12 | 0 | 0 23.09.2021, 07:34 | (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo signed private agreements regarding the future disposal, in the course of Q4 2021 and under certain conditions, of part of its Cofinimur I property of distribution networks portfolio in France.The sale price amounts to EUR 41 … (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo signed private agreements regarding the future disposal, in the course of Q4 2021 and under certain conditions, of part of its Cofinimur I property of distribution networks portfolio in France.The sale price amounts to EUR 41 … (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo signed private agreements regarding the future disposal, in the course of Q4 2021 and under certain conditions, of part of its Cofinimur I property of distribution networks portfolio in France.

The sale price amounts to EUR 41 million

This amount is in line with the latest fair value (at 30.06.2021) determined by Cofinimmo's independent real estate valuers

A total of 74 assets, spread across the French territory, have been sold recently or will be sold in the coming weeks to 12 different buyers

