Xvivo Aims for 20% EBIT Margin Through 2022-26
(PLX AI) – Xvivo targets an EBIT margin of 20% and EBITDA margin of 30% in the strategy period 2022-2026, the company said at its capital markets day.In 2026, sales from Abdominal are expected to be as large as sales from Thoracic
