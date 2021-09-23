Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Xvivo Aims for 20% EBIT Margin Through 2022-26 (PLX AI) – Xvivo targets an EBIT margin of 20% and EBITDA margin of 30% in the strategy period 2022-2026, the company said at its capital markets day.In 2026, sales from Abdominal are expected to be as large as sales from Thoracic



