checkAd

Marimekko improves its earnings guidance for 2021, net sales estimate unchanged

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 07:50  |   |   |   

Marimekko Corporation, Inside Information, 23 September 2021 at 8.50 a.m.

Marimekko improves its earnings guidance for 2021, net sales estimate unchanged

In its Half-year Financial Report published on 19 August 2021, Marimekko estimated that the Group's net sales for 2021 would be higher than in the previous year (2020: EUR 123.6 million) and comparable operating profit margin would be approximately on a par with or higher than in the previous year (2020: 16.3 percent).

Marimekko now specifies its earlier estimate of comparable operating profit margin development in 2021 and removes the lower end of the guidance range. According to the new estimate, the comparable operating profit margin is expected to be higher than in the previous year. The uncertainties related to the pandemic situation concerning the rest of the year being reduced from previously expected contributed to the improved estimate.

The Group’s net sales estimate given in the Half-year Financial Report remains unchanged. The revised financial guidance for 2021 in full is as follows: the Marimekko Group's net sales for 2021 are expected to be higher than in the previous year (2020: EUR 123.6 million). Comparable operating profit margin is estimated to be higher than in the previous year (2020: 16.3 percent).

Because of the seasonal nature of Marimekko’s business, the major portion of the company’s euro-denominated net sales and earnings are traditionally generated during the second half of the year. The company continues to estimate that the relative growth of the net sales, however, will slow down during the second half of 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic had an exceptionally negative effect on the net sales during the first six months of 2020.

However, the instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic in Marimekko’s markets continues, and therefore there are still significant uncertainties associated with the trend in the company’s net sales and earnings. The pandemic situation has led to disruptions in global supply chains. Marimekko has also experienced some coronavirus related supply chain disruptions, which have resulted in delivery delays. If the disruptions continue, they can impact the availability of products during the rest of the year and consequently affect net sales and profitability. Furthermore, net sales and earnings also essentially depend on maintaining the operational reliability and efficiency of distribution centers and logistics in the exceptional situation. The uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are described in more detail in the Half-year Financial Report.

Marimekko’s interim report for the January-September period will be issued on Wednesday 3 November 2021 at 8.00 a.m.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2020, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 286 million and the company's net sales were EUR 124 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 420 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marimekko improves its earnings guidance for 2021, net sales estimate unchanged Marimekko Corporation, Inside Information, 23 September 2021 at 8.50 a.m. Marimekko improves its earnings guidance for 2021, net sales estimate unchanged In its Half-year Financial Report published on 19 August 2021, Marimekko estimated that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Net Asset Value(s)
Four teams make the cut for finals of Pinduoduo’s Smart Agriculture Competition
Correction: Form 8.3 - National Express Group PLC
Comment on news
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - John Laing Group plc
Enovix Achieves Major Milestones: U.S.-Based Factory Produces First Battery Cells Off Its Automated Manufacturing Line and Ships ...
iMedia Signs Agreement to Acquire 123tv, the Leading Auction-Driven TV Retailer in Germany
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...