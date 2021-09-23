checkAd

Centamin PLC Announces Geology At The Core Of Our Business

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)MARTIN HORGAN, CEO, COMMENTED: "Today we are setting out our approach to the geological management of Centamin's assets and how this …

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)

MARTIN HORGAN, CEO, COMMENTED: "Today we are setting out our approach to the geological management of Centamin's assets and how this underpins our vision of becoming a multi-asset gold producer. Our focused geology campaign over the last 12 months, led by a revitalised geological leadership team, has highlighted the tremendous opportunities in the business and potential in our assets. We believe we can deliver an additional 3Moz of reserves through organic growth over the next 24 months, including extending the Sukari underground life of mine to 10 years."

Centamin is hosting a virtual capital markets webcast today, Thursday 23 September 2021, for investors and analysts. The event will be hosted by Martin Horgan, CEO, Craig Barker, Group Mineral Resource Manager, and Howard Bills, Head of Exploration, with the presentation starting at 10.00 am BST (UK time). Martin, Craig and Howard will deliver a technical presentation focusing on Centamin's approach to geology and exploration, framing the embedded growth opportunities within the business.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • An integrated pipeline of identified organic growth opportunities targeting an additional 3Moz in Group Mineral Reserves by 2024
  • Value-driven and focused approach to geology at the Company's flagship asset, Sukari Gold Mine, targeting underground life of mine extension to 10 years by 2024
  • Best-in-class geological leadership team established and delivering results
  • First mover advantage in Egypt - two-year exploration programme scheduled from Q1 2022 with targets generated across +3,000km2 new exploration ground in Egypt's highly prospective Arabian Nubian Shield
  • Doropo Project (Côte d'Ivoire) pre-feasibility study underway and on track for completion mid-2022
  • Delivering operational consistency at Sukari by improving the resource to mill ounce reconciliation to +/-10% by 2024
  • Doubled the gold Mineral Resource at the Company's greenfield ABC Project (Côte d'Ivoire) to 2.16Moz @ 0.93 g/t Inferred
  • Disciplined investment for long term sustainability, budgeting US$38 million exploration spend in 2021 and US$40-45 million in 2022

WEBCAST

