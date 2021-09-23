Centamin PLC Announces Geology At The Core Of Our Business

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)MARTIN HORGAN, CEO, COMMENTED: "Today we are setting out our approach to the geological management of Centamin's assets and how this …

MARTIN HORGAN, CEO, COMMENTED: "Today we are setting out our approach to the geological management of Centamin's assets and how this underpins our vision of becoming a multi-asset gold producer. Our focused geology campaign over the last 12 months, led by a revitalised geological leadership team, has highlighted the tremendous opportunities in the business and potential in our assets. We believe we can deliver an additional 3Moz of reserves through organic growth over the next 24 months, including extending the Sukari underground life of mine to 10 years."

Centamin is hosting a virtual capital markets webcast today, Thursday 23 September 2021, for investors and analysts. The event will be hosted by Martin Horgan, CEO, Craig Barker, Group Mineral Resource Manager, and Howard Bills, Head of Exploration, with the presentation starting at 10.00 am BST (UK time). Martin, Craig and Howard will deliver a technical presentation focusing on Centamin's approach to geology and exploration, framing the embedded growth opportunities within the business.