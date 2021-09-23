Marimekko Upgrades Operating Profit Margin Guidance; Sales Outlook Unchanged

(PLX AI) – Marimekko removes the lower end of the guidance range of operating profit margin.Now sees comparable operating profit margin higher than in the previous year, vs. old guidance "approximately on a par with or higher than in the previous …

Now sees comparable operating profit margin higher than in the previous year, vs. old guidance "approximately on a par with or higher than in the previous year"

Sales guidance unchanged, expected to be higher than in the previous year

Marimekko says uncertainties related to the pandemic situation being reduced from previously expected

The company continues to estimate that the relative growth of the net sales, however, will slow down during the second half of 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic had an exceptionally negative effect on the net sales during the first six months of 2020



