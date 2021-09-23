checkAd

Grains of Truth New EAT-GlobeScan Global Consumer Research on Healthy and Sustainable Food Systems

Affordability and Availability are the Biggest Challenges to Healthy and Sustainable Diets

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just half of people worldwide (53%) find buying healthy and sustainable food easy according to a new global consumer research survey conducted by GlobeScan, an insights and strategy consultancy, and EAT, the science-based non-profit for global food system transformation. However, the biggest obstacles for those who find it difficult to buy healthy and sustainable food is affordability (48%) and availability (36%), with a quarter of people saying that they don't know what healthy and sustainable food is.

The findings featured in this new report, Grains of Truth, look at the opinions of over 30,000 consumers in 31 markets around the world about their definition of good, healthy, and sustainable food. The survey also asked people about other issues including their biggest concerns about food production and the challenges they face purchasing healthy and sustainable food, as well as who can have the biggest positive impact in creating a more healthy and sustainable food system. This research has been carried out as part of the activity around the United Nations Food Systems Summit, where EAT has led Action Track 2 focused on shifting consumption toward sustainable patterns.

While many people struggle with understanding what healthy and sustainable food is, there is also an understanding that the two terms have different meanings. The most popular descriptions of healthy food are nutritious (47%), organic (47%), and unprocessed/whole (44%). For sustainable food, the top three descriptions are good for the environment (51%), organic (42%), and locally grown (34%).

Different generations have similar views on sustainable food, but there are differences when it comes to healthy food. Gen Z are most likely to describe healthy food as tasty and nutritious, while Baby Boomers associate it with unprocessed/whole and locally grown food.

When considering some of the issues of the food system, the two biggest concerns are use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers (81%) and single-use plastic waste from food packaging (78%). These are closely followed by hunger and obesity, with 76 percent of people saying that they are concerned about both issues. These concerns are supported by the fact that one in 11 people are chronically hungry and that a third of the world's population is overweight. The issue that people are least concerned about is the transportation of food.

