Political VIPs at the ECEC 2021: Theo Waigel and Michel Sapin to speak at Europe's largest compliance conference

Political VIPs at the ECEC 2021: Theo Waigel and Michel Sapin to speak at Europe's largest compliance conference

The European Compliance and Ethics Conference 2021 (ECEC 2021) has confirmed final speakers for October 6th and 7th 2021. Both former German Finance Minister Theo Waigel and former French Minister for the Economy and Finance Michel Sapin will speak at Europe's largest compliance conference. Michel Sapin conceived and gave his name to the famous French anti-corruption law known as "Sapin II" which made France a European pioneer in compliance regulation. As in 2020, compliance experts from companies, academia and politics as well as journalists can participate virtually in the panel discussions, workshops and expert talks. Almost 4,000 people have already registered to take part in the event and free tickets are still available.

"We are delighted that, in addition to numerous leading international compliance experts, we have secured two high-ranking politicians as speakers for the ECEC 2021. These individuals devoted their political careers to responsible and compliant corporate governance, a commitment that they continued even after leaving office. With Theo Waigel and Michel Sapin's involvement, we are setting a new exciting tone at our compliance conference", says Marcus Sultzer, Member of the Executive Board of EQS Group AG. In total, more than 70 speakers have confirmed their participation in the 30 different sessions at the ECEC 2021 which for the first time takes place over two days.

While former German Finance Minister Theo Waigel was one of the architects of German unity, the lawyer also made history even after leaving his ministerial post. In 2009, he was appointed to the position of compliance monitor by the US Department of Justice and he became the first non-American in this post, overseeing corruption prevention measures at Siemens following their sensational bribery scandal. In his keynote address at the ECEC, the Honorary Chairman of the CSU will report, among other things, on how he ensured compliance with laws and regulations as an anti-corruption monitor and thus prevented the Munich-based technology company from being excluded from public contracts in the USA.

Dr Klaus Moosmayer, an additional keynote speaker at the ECEC 2021, was as Chief Compliance Officer at Siemens from 2014 among those responsible for ensuring that Waigel's work bore lasting fruit. The globally recognized ethics expert, who is now responsible for risk and compliance management at Novartis and leads global integrity, compliance and anti-corruption bodies for business on behalf of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), will discuss how ethics can be operationalized as part of an effective compliance management system.

Information on all keynotes, lectures and workshops at the two-day compliance conference and how to register can be found at: European Compliance & Ethics Conference

Contact:
Christian Doll
christian.doll@eqs.com
+49 (0)89 444430-173
 



