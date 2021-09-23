Mkango Commences Geotechnical Drilling and Pitting Program at Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project in Malawi

The geotechnical test work program will obtain samples from approximately 150 five-metre-deep pits and 22 twenty-metre drill holes and is being undertaken to confirm the soil and ground characteristics of the Songwe Hill project area.

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd (AIM / TSX-V: MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango”), is pleased to announce that the management team of Mkango, as well as leading Malawian geotechnical engineering firm, Geoconsult Limited, and Zutari Limited, a geotechnical engineering firm which is based in South Africa, are on site at the Songwe Hill Rare Earths development project to commence a major geotechnical drilling and pitting program.

The geotechnical samples are being tested and investigated in Malawi at the Geoconsult Limited laboratories in Lilongwe and will provide the detailed geotechnical information that is required to finalize the detailed engineering design plans, prior to the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study in Q1 2022.

Alexander Lemon, President of Mkango Resources Limited, commented: “This major geotechnical investigation program is currently employing and training over 120 local Malawian skilled and unskilled personnel. We are very proud to be working with leading Malawian companies such as Geoconsult and also Torrent a local Blantyre based plant hire company, promoting Malawian local content and community participation in the ongoing development of this exciting Rare Earths project.”

