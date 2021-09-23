checkAd

Mkango Commences Geotechnical Drilling and Pitting Program at Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project in Malawi

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 08:00  |  67   |   |   

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd (AIM / TSX-V: MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango”), is pleased to announce that the management team of Mkango, as well as leading Malawian geotechnical engineering firm, Geoconsult Limited, and Zutari Limited, a geotechnical engineering firm which is based in South Africa, are on site at the Songwe Hill Rare Earths development project to commence a major geotechnical drilling and pitting program.

The geotechnical test work program will obtain samples from approximately 150 five-metre-deep pits and 22 twenty-metre drill holes and is being undertaken to confirm the soil and ground characteristics of the Songwe Hill project area.

The geotechnical samples are being tested and investigated in Malawi at the Geoconsult Limited laboratories in Lilongwe and will provide the detailed geotechnical information that is required to finalize the detailed engineering design plans, prior to the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study in Q1 2022.

Alexander Lemon, President of Mkango Resources Limited, commented: “This major geotechnical investigation program is currently employing and training over 120 local Malawian skilled and unskilled personnel. We are very proud to be working with leading Malawian companies such as Geoconsult and also Torrent a local Blantyre based plant hire company, promoting Malawian local content and community participation in the ongoing development of this exciting Rare Earths project.”

To stay up to date with our current activity on the ground, you can join Mkango on Twitter @mkangoresources and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/mkango-resources-ltd-

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mkango Commences Geotechnical Drilling and Pitting Program at Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project in Malawi LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mkango Resources Ltd (AIM / TSX-V: MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango”), is pleased to announce that the management team of Mkango, as well as leading Malawian geotechnical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Net Asset Value(s)
Four teams make the cut for finals of Pinduoduo’s Smart Agriculture Competition
Correction: Form 8.3 - National Express Group PLC
Comment on news
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - John Laing Group plc
Enovix Achieves Major Milestones: U.S.-Based Factory Produces First Battery Cells Off Its Automated Manufacturing Line and Ships ...
iMedia Signs Agreement to Acquire 123tv, the Leading Auction-Driven TV Retailer in Germany
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...