Order for a new production machine in Asia

An Asian industrial client has just ordered a MBE 6000 machine, intended to produce electronic and optoelectronic devices.

Bezons , September 2 3 , 2021 – 8 : 00a m – RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 6000 production system in Asia for a total amount of several million euros.

With 8 machines sold over the last four years, the MBE 6000 confirms its position as the benchmark MBE machine for the mass-production of electronic components used in terrestrial telecommunications (4G, 5G) and fiber optic networks.

This new sale also illustrates the recovery in system order intake since the start of the fiscal year.

The company will publish its 2021 first-half earnings on September 30, 2021, before start of trading.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

