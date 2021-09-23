checkAd

Van Lanschot Kempen successfully places €50 million Tier 2 loan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 08:00  |  15   |   |   

’s-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 23 September 2021

Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that it has successfully placed a Tier 2 loan with institutional investors. Part of Van Lanschot Kempen’s general funding activities, this €50 million loan has a maturity of over 10 years and a coupon of 2.000%. The transaction further bolsters Van Lanschot Kempen’s funding profile and has a positive impact on its total capital ratio.


Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Van Lanschot Kempen successfully places €50 million Tier 2 loan ’s-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 23 September 2021 Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that it has successfully placed a Tier 2 loan with institutional investors. Part of Van Lanschot Kempen’s general funding activities, this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Net Asset Value(s)
Four teams make the cut for finals of Pinduoduo’s Smart Agriculture Competition
Correction: Form 8.3 - National Express Group PLC
Comment on news
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - John Laing Group plc
Enovix Achieves Major Milestones: U.S.-Based Factory Produces First Battery Cells Off Its Automated Manufacturing Line and Ships ...
iMedia Signs Agreement to Acquire 123tv, the Leading Auction-Driven TV Retailer in Germany
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...