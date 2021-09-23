checkAd

OP Corporate Bank plc’s partial demerger approved

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 08:00  |  14   |   |   

OP Corporate Bank plc
OP Cooperative
Stock exchange release
23 September 2021 at 9.00 EEST

OP Corporate Bank plc’s partial demerger approved

OP Cooperative, the only shareholder of OP Corporate Bank plc, has approved the partial demerger of OP Corporate Bank as specified in the demerger plan signed on 2 July 2021. According to the plan, the shares of Pohjola Insurance Ltd, OP Corporate Bank plc’s subsidiary engaged in non-life insurance business, will be transferred to the direct ownership of OP Cooperative. The planned date for registration of the implementation of the demerger is 29 November 2021.

The aim of the demerger plan is to streamline the structure and governance of OP Financial Group’s central cooperative consolidated and to simplify its management structure. After the partial demerger, OP Corporate Bank plc will be engaged in corporate banking and central bank business. The arrangement will have no effect on OP Financial Group’s capital adequacy, earnings or business segments, nor will it affect the joint liability of member credit institutions under the Finnish Act on the Amalgamation of Deposit Banks.

OP Corporate Bank plc
OP Cooperative
Tuuli Kousa
Chief Communications and Corporate Responsibility Officer

Further information:
OP Financial Group’s Investor Relations, IR@op.fi

Media enquiries:
OP Financial Group’s Corporate Communications, tel. +358 10 252 8719, viestinta@op.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)
LSE London Stock Exchange
Major media
op.fi

OP Financial Group, which has two million owner-customers and over 12,000 employees, is Finland’s largest financial services group. We provide a comprehensive range of banking and insurance services for private and corporate customers. OP Financial Group consists of OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter’s subsidiaries and affiliates. Our mission is to promote the sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing of our owner-customers and operating region. 

OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank, their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other’s debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Financial Group's central bank.
www.op.fi

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OP Corporate Bank plc’s partial demerger approved OP Corporate Bank plcOP CooperativeStock exchange release23 September 2021 at 9.00 EEST OP Corporate Bank plc’s partial demerger approved OP Cooperative, the only shareholder of OP Corporate Bank plc, has approved the partial demerger of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Net Asset Value(s)
Four teams make the cut for finals of Pinduoduo’s Smart Agriculture Competition
Correction: Form 8.3 - National Express Group PLC
Comment on news
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - John Laing Group plc
Enovix Achieves Major Milestones: U.S.-Based Factory Produces First Battery Cells Off Its Automated Manufacturing Line and Ships ...
iMedia Signs Agreement to Acquire 123tv, the Leading Auction-Driven TV Retailer in Germany
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...