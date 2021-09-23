checkAd

Sodexo Live! and Harris Interactive announce audiences are ready to go live again!

Gaithersburg, Md., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo Live! presents the 3rd wave of its survey on how audiences feel about coming back to live events in the age of COVID-19, launched with the Harris Interactive Institute in June 2020 and followed up in October of the same year. The latest results were fielded in September 2021.

Conducted with a representative sample of the population in 4 countries – the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Spain – the study shows that audiences feel comfortable again attending events and spending time at public entertainment venues.

This comes as an extremely positive sign of the live experience coming back to life with audiences that are eager to participate.

Let's take a closer look at the main lessons from the Sodexo Live! and Harris Interactive study.

  1. Audiences feel more comfortable with the idea of attending events again

 

Consumers in all markets are now more willing to visit cultural venues or attend events, whether sporting, cultural or professional.

 

  • The results show that 75-80% of the population feels comfortable attending events again. This is a significant increase (+ 20 points) versus the levels recorded in the 2nd wave of the study, in October 2020. Many would like to return at the earliest possible opportunity.
  • As for sporting events:
    • 75% of the English, 79% of Americans, 81% of the French and 78% of the Spanish say they are comfortable with the idea of making their way back to stadiums.
    • Out of these, 31% of the English, 35% of Americans and 27% of the Spanish say they want to do so as soon as possible.
  1. The live experience as a source of well-being and sharing
  • Sporting events continue to be an opportunity to get out of the house for 73% of the English, 77% of Americans, 72% of the Spanish and 65% of the French.
  • It also contributes to the mental well-being of more than 70% of French and Spanish, and 65% of Americans and English.
  • More than 80% of audiences want to return to cultural venues to learn and discover.
  • They see conferences and conventions as an opportunity to keep up on subjects that interest them (67% in the UK, 74% in the USA, 70% in France and 77% in Spain), and socialize with colleagues and friends (54% in the UK, 65% in the USA, 55% in France and 60% in Spain).
  1. Audiences are reassured by public health measures
  • The study also found a significant decrease in the number of people who reported not feeling confident enough to go out as long as COVID-19 remains a public health issue, regardless of vaccination or other measures.
  • In fact, the public health measures deployed (use of disinfectant hand gel, mask-wearing, or the institution of physical distancing rules) are deemed reassuring in each country.
    • Of those who feel comfortable attending sporting or professional events and visiting cultural venues, around 50% say they are confident and reassured by the health measures adopted and imposed.

