Sodexo Live! and Harris Interactive announce audiences are ready to go live again!

Gaithersburg, Md., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo Live! presents the 3rd wave of its survey on how audiences feel about coming back to live events in the age of COVID-19, launched with the Harris Interactive Institute in June 2020 and followed up in October of the same year. The latest results were fielded in September 2021.

Conducted with a representative sample of the population in 4 countries – the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Spain – the study shows that audiences feel comfortable again attending events and spending time at public entertainment venues.