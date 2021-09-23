checkAd

Faurecia Cuts Sales, Operating Margin Outlook on Lower Automotive Market Forecast

Autor: PLX AI
23.09.2021, 08:16  |  15   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Faurecia 2021 guidance adjusted to reflect major revision by IHS markit of worldwide automotive production forecast for h2 2021.Faurecia now targets Sales of c. EUR 15.5 billion with strong organic sales outperformance > 600bps, compared …

  • (PLX AI) – Faurecia 2021 guidance adjusted to reflect major revision by IHS markit of worldwide automotive production forecast for h2 2021.
  • Faurecia now targets Sales of c. EUR 15.5 billion with strong organic sales outperformance > +600bps, compared to sales of more than EUR 16.5 billion previously
  • Faurecia now targets Operating margin between 6.0% and 6.2% of sales (vs. previous guidance of c. 7% of sales)
  • Net cash flow of c. €500m and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio ≤ 1.5x at year-end (vs. previous guidance of net cash flow > €500m and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio < 1.5x at year-end)
  • Says the previous outlook was based on the assumption of 76.6 million vehicles produced in the full year, while now IHS Markit forecasts only 72 million vehicles


Wertpapier


